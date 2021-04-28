Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India today

Realme launched its newest addition to the Realme 8 series, the Realme 8 5G in India last week. Realme 8 5G joins the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro and is currently the cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

Besides that the Realme 8 5G is the first phone in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. While it seems like the Realme 8 5G is just the Realme 8 with a 5G chip, that is really not the case, and there are other specs that are upgraded as well. The Realme 8 5G is now going for sale in India today.

Realme 8 5G: Price and availability

The Realme 8 5G will be available in India from 12 noon on Flipkart. It has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is available in two colours, Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

The smartphone will be available with offers that include a 10% off for HDFC Bank Credit Card users, up to 750. Also HDFC Bank card users that opt for an EMI get upto Rs 1,000 off. There's a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users as well.

Specs and features

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Realme has used an LCD panel here as opposed to the AMOLED panel found on the Realme 8 (4G). The Realme 8 5G comes with options for either 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, with 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Like we mentioned before it runs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which is a 7nm processor with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz and supports 5G. Besides that it has a Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz.

In the camera department, the Realme 8 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Samsung GM1 main camera with f/1,8 aperture, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera.

In terms of battery the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging speed is limited to 18W while the 4G variant comes with much faster 30W charging speeds. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and weighs 185g and is thick at 8.5mm.