Realme 6 Pro gets new Lightning Red version in India

Realme has refreshed the Realme 6 Pro with a new Lightning Red colour variant in India. The new variant will be available on the occasion of Flipkart’s Big Savings day sale that starts from August 6.

The Realme 6 Pro originally arrived in two colour variants - Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange when it launched back in March. The new variant, which has been listed on Flipkart pages already, is listed as coming soon.

However, the same variant is listed under mobile options on realme.com but not as a separate product at the time of writing this. That said, the Flipkart page shows the colour variant will be available in all the storage options including 6/64GB, 6/128GB and 8/128GB with price tags of ₹17,999 ($227), ₹18,999 ($240), and ₹19,999 ($267) respectively.

The launch comes when Flipkart will be holding the Big Savings Day sale from August 6 (tomorrow) to August 10, in a bid to rival Amazon’s Prime Day sale that starts on the same day. Though the former’s event doesn’t include a lot of new launches like the latter, Realme’s new Red Color does seem like an answer to its rival Redmi which will also be launching a Scarlet Red Color of the Redmi Note 9 on Amazon.

Though both the devices are at different price points, revealing new Red Colour at the same time is sure to divert some audiences who are always open to choices. Realme 6 Pro is still a good buy in late 2020 even though the device is more than four months old now.

It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, quad rear-camera with 64MP GW1 sensor, and a combo of 16MP and 8MP ultra-wide selfie shooters. It also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.