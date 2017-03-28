Razer’s biggest gaming laptop gets even better with THX certification

Razer is giving its biggest gaming laptop a Kaby Lake refresh and a slew upgrades to make it the first THX-certified gaming laptop.

THX has brought its sound- and picture-tuning expertise to make the new 17-inch Razer Blade Pro a studio-grade machine for editing movies and producing media.

On the audio front, you can expect cinema-quality sound with low-distortion and little hissing when you pump up the volume. Similarly, the 4K display now comes with a THX-certified color profile that meets all the studio requirements for peak brightness, color gamut and black levels.

Ready for an upgrade? The best gaming PC is already here

The result is a great-looking and sounding machine that’s tuned for movie makers and production artists. Of course, if you’re not in the business of creating media, you can also enjoy games and movies with the same audio-visual quality in which they were made.

In terms of hardware, the new Razer Blade Pro comes equipped with a new 7th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, and faster memory clocked at 2,667MHz.

Otherwise, the 17-inch gaming notebook still comes equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1080 and SSD storage capacity starting at 512GB.

The new Razer Blade Pro will be available on March 28 starting at $3,999 or £3,799 (about AU$5,250) – which is unfortunately a serious tick up from its predecessor's $3,699 or £3,499 (about AU$4,850) price tag.