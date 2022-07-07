Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls: When and where to catch it

Audio player loading…

The Bear Gryll's adventure show is not exactly new to India or its top celebrities. From the country's Prime Minister to film stars like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal have all featured in what is essentially a journey in wilderness.

And the latest to be featured with Bear Gryll's is Ranveer Singh, a man who has a certain wild side to him. The thing this Ranveer Singh show will be an interactive one, in that viewers can get to select what kind of tasks will Ranveer have to complete during the entire journey. Ranveer will be seen in the Serbian jungle in what is billed as the first of its kind adventure reality special.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls features the actor's journey in search of a rare flower for his wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls on Netflix from July 8

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls will stream on Netflix from July 8 (tomorrow). The streamer has put out a new promo video in which the maverick actor is seen eating some kind of a bug whole, while making faces the entire time. Considering that it is Ranveer it is not entirely surprising.

Ranveer is also said to have done his own stunts in this interactive reality series, while picking up new survival skills and overcoming his fears. Ranveer had said that he did the show because he felt he needed to try something new in his career.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre. Embarking on this great, big challenge was a thrill for me and we feel that the audience will also experience the same adrenaline rush. It’s packed with action, humour, emotion, suspense – just about all the ingredients of a wholesome watch,” Ranveer had said at the launch of the show.

“I am excited to be working with Ranveer. He is a supremely talented actor and a fireball of energy,” said Bear. “The best part about him is his insatiable thirst for growth and adventure."

This being the season of Ranveer --- his birthday was yesterday (July 6) --- he is also be seen on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar today.