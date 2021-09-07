Qualcomm & Google join hands for Renault's new electric vehicle

Google may be ditching its longtime chip supplier Qualcomm for its tablet and chrome notebooks. But elsewhere they are coming together.

Qualcomm and Google have joined hands to supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard of Renault Megane E-TECH Electric, the French automaker's next-generation electric vehicle (EV).

Renault's Megane E-TECH Electric will use Qualcomm chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Google.

Transformative experiences inside the car

Claimed to be the automotive industry’s scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based system, the third-generation Snapdragon automotive cockpit platforms are said to deliver “transformative experiences for drivers and passengers”.

Qualcomm's 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms power the vehicle's hi-tech infotainment system that includes portrait-sized touchscreen displays for audio, visual and navigational functions.

Infotainment systems in the Megane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services --- Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. The Megane E-TECH Electric’s digital cockpit is powered by Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS).

Basically, Qualcomm and Google together will help deliver highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases.

“Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort,” said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory.

Qualcomm, which is among the top suppliers of key semiconductors in smartphones, has been expanding into chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems in automobiles. It already has a tie-up with General Motors.

Source