Nokia PureBook X14 up for pre-order in India: price, specifications and availability

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop is now available for pre-order in India. The machine was launched in India earlier this week. With many smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Honor entering the laptop segment in India this year, Nokia has also thrown its hat in a mission to grab a piece of the pie in the laptop segment.

With laptops getting essential than ever before, thanks to the online classes and work from home, the demand for laptops grew in India this year. The Nokia PureBook X14 is Nokia's first-ever made available globally. The laptop, just like the Nokia range of smart TVs, is licensed, marketed, and sold by Flipkart.

Nokia PureBook X14: price and availability

Launched on December 14, the Nokia PureBook X14 price in India is Rs 59,990. It will be available for pre-order starting December 18. Only one variant is available for now. Since Big Saving Days sale in live on Flipkart, you can grab Rs 1,500 off on pre-order using SBI credit card.

Nokia PureBook X14 specs and features

For starters, the Nokia PureBook X14 offers a 14-inch Full HD display with support for Dolby Vision HDR and 86% screen to body ratio. The bezels on three sides are fairly slim at just 4.8mm. There is an HD IR webcam on the top edge. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home OS and comes bundled with a 1-month free trial of MS Office 365.

The laptop is made of a Magnesium-Aluminium alloy, coming in at 16.8mm thick and thus the Nokia PureBook X14 weighs just 1.1 Kgs. Under the hood, the machine is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo frequencies of up to 4.2GHz. It comes with Intel UHD 620 inbuilt graphics and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Ports options include a full-sized RJ45 port for wired ethernet connections, along with a USB Type-C 3.1, 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.1), a regular USB 2.0, HDMI and a combo 3.5mm audio jack.

As for wireless connectivity, the Nokia PureBook X14 supports Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band WiFi. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, keyboard backlighting, Windows Hello facial recognition and Dolby Atmos audio.