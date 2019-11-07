PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update: Royale Pass Season 10, new TDM map, weapons and more

The new 0.15.5 update is set to hit the popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile in just a few hours from now. Ahead of the latest version going live, game developers have released the official patch notes for the update, highlighting the headlining features such as a new map, weapons, and a new vehicle.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will roughly take 210 MB on Android and 240 MB on iOS devices. Moreover, Tencent will not be taking down the servers for maintenance even though the update adds more enhancements and upgrades to the game.
The latest 0.15.5 update of PUBG Mobile goes live November 8 onwards.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update details
The latest version of the famous battle royale title introduces Royale Pass Season 10, which is themed "The Fury of the Wasteland." Players will be offered new desert-themed weapons, vehicles, and skins as they progress through the tenth Royale Pass Season. Those who purchase the Royale Pass will also be rewarded with additional items and exclusive desert-themed skins.
PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Ruins map for Team Deathmatch Mode, which is essentially a rainforest with dense vegetation surrounding the ruins from the Sanhok map. Players will respawn at random locations in this new map, making it an exciting gameplay style.
The new update brings the MP5K submachine gun exclusive to the Vikendi map. It fires 9mm ammunition rounds at 900 RPM and has a hit damage rate of 33. The MP5K can be equipped with various attachments, including tactical stock, magazines, scopes, and laser sights.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 also brings in a new vehicle, Zima, which is exclusive to Vikendi. It is an off-road vehicle that specializes in snowy terrains of Vikendi. It has a top speed of 115 km/h with a seating capacity of four and replaces UAZ on the map.
The latest version of PUBG Mobile brings the much-teased companion system to the gameplay with the Falcon. Players will be able to take their flacon to the battlefield and can even collect materials and companion shards to redeem it.
The devs have also added a new character to the game. Sara is a vehicle engineer, and she can reduce vehicle damage when driving or riding any vehicle in the EVO modes.
There has been some change in the availability of Arcade modes. Tencent is taking down the mini-zone temporarily while the quick match mode will be available at all times now. On the other hand, Sniper Training will now be accessible on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the War Mode will be live on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update Changelog
- Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland
- All new rewards
- Requests have been relaunched and Royale Pass can now be gifted.
- The Royale Pass Upgrade Card can now be used directly in the Pass Upgrade page.
- Improved UI for Royale Pass
- Season System:
Added Tier Protection Card rewards to the Platinum and Crown tiers. After reaching the Ace tier, players can earn one star for every 100 points they gain. The icon changes with the number of stars:
- Copper: 1-5 stars
- Silver: 6-10 stars
- Gold: 11 stars or more
- New Player 8-Day Rewards:
- Updated 8-Day rewards for new players to add Finishes, Trails, Classic Crate Vouchers and other rewards.
- Team recruitment channel improvements:
- Added tier and language requirements to team recruitments so that the recruiting player can set team-up conditions, e.g. only players at the Silver tier or higher can join.
- Added a filter feature that allows players to view team recruitments based on mode/server/microphone and language.
- Clan Improvements:
- Added Clan member status to the Clan to show their recent status. This includes Clan members' outstanding results, highest tier first reached better achievements/titles/items, RP purchases, participation in specific events and Clan Perks issued, etc.
- Improved the Clan Chat to add a Clan member sidebar in the chat window and display clan chats, team recruitments, and member status.
- Added a Clan Rankings portal in the Clan page that is displayed to players who haven't joined a Clan so that they can view the Clan Rankings before joining one.
- Adjusted the rules of the group rewards from Clan Training that at least xx people from the Clan are required to complete the training to collect the rewards.
- Increased capacity for Clans that are Level 6 or higher.
- Team-up recommendations for missions:
- Team-up missions now support pop-ups that help players invite other players to teams quickly, as well as quick messaging, one-tap friending and inviting, etc.
- Recruitments for Team-up missions can now be sent in the Clan Channel so that players can invite more players to their team.
- Support for Daily Missions, Royale Pass Daily Missions, and Royale Pass Weekly Challenge Missions.
- Notifications:
- Pending Team-up invites will now appear in the notifications.
- Main Menu Improvements:
- The time required to enter the Shop and get supplies has been improved.
- Charisma system:
- The Charisma system has been taken offline for now and will be relaunched after further adjustments are made.