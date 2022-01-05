PUBG Battlegrounds Free To Play update to bring Drones, Battlegrounds Plus

Audio player loading…

PUBG Battlegrounds will soon become a free-to-play game. The schedule for the same has already been announced by the franchise in different countries.

Speculations are that the game will also bring some new weapons and items along with the free-to-play update. The latest trailer of PUBG Battlegrounds hints at the introduction of drones to the gameplay.

Drones are not a new thing in battle royale games. They have been a part of COD Mobile for a long time. Apart from that, the latest smartphone game offered by Krafton, PUBG New State, also includes drones through which the players got an idea of how these devices can be helpful in performing better in the game.

Now, it seems like Console and PC players will soon get the hang of how drones work and what benefits they pack in gameplay.

The announcement of PUBG Battlegrounds going free to play came in December. In the official announcement, the franchise announced that the update would bring a lot of changes.

All the players who have been a part of the platform for a long time will also get a PUBG special commemorative pack that will include a PUBG Battlegrounds Plus subscription, costume skin set, nameplate, a Shackle and Shanks legacy pan, etc.

Aside, the new players will get the opportunity to purchase the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade to enhance their gaming experience. It is a one-time purchase introduced by PUBG and will consist of Survival Mastery XP +100% boost, Ranked Mode, creating custom matches, and the Career - Medal tab.

Additionally, the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade will also include Captain's camo hat, mask, gloves along with Bonus 1300 G-Coin.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram