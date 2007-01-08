Kodak puts photos in Wi-Fi frame

Kodak today announced a series of digital photo frames with built-in Wi-Fi and memory card slots.

The Kodak EasyShare digital photo frames are available in a 8- or 10-inch 802.11b/g Wi-Fi version (EX811 and EX1011 respectively), as well as a standard version with memory card slots only.

The standard model comes in two sizes, the 7-inch SV710 and the 8-inch SV811. It supports the usual memory card formats; CF, SD, MMC, xD, and MS.

The Wi-Fi digital photo frame allows users to view photos on their computer, as well as display them straight from their online Kodak EasyShare gallery . The frame has two built-in stereo speakers, for those who wish to add music to their digital slide show, and a remote control too.

Supported formats are JPEG, as well as MPEG-1, MPEG-4, MOV and AVI video formats, and MP3 audio. Prices for one frame start at £99, with the highest-end model priced at £200. They will all be available in March.