Would-be iWatch groupies might have to wait until 2015

If it were this easy the iWatch would already be on shelves

iWatch hopefuls have been holding their breath in anticipation of a release this fall, possibly in September, or October at the latest.

But sources within the Apple smartwatch's supply chain say the iWatch won't arrive until December or, more likely, into 2015, according to the Chinese Economic Daily News.

Allegedly the iWatch hasn't even gone into production yet, but the lines will start moving in September.

After that point it will take one to two months for the iWatch to be ready to ship, contrary to reports we've been hearing for months.

It ain't easy

It seems natural that Apple would want to debut the iWatch alongside the new iPhone 6 in September, but sometimes even Apple's chips don't fall the way it wants.

And this isn't the first iWatch delay that's been rumored. Apple has reportedly faced difficulties throughout the smartwatch's entire development.

This latest push back is reportedly thanks to difficulties integrating the smartwatch's hardware and software together and other obstacles in the manufacturing process.

We've heard lots of different numbers over the months when it comes to how many iWatches Apple will ship, but the other byproduct of these delays is allegedly that projections are down to just 1 million per month.

That doesn't bode well for the 10 million units Apple reportedly hoped to ship the iWatch with initially.

At least we know Apple is expanding its own sapphire production facilities, which bodes well for other future devices.

Yeah, but Android Wear is already going strong

Via G for Games