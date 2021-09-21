Poco X3 Pro gets a Rs 2,000 discount for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Poco launched the Poco X3 Pro smartphone back in the month of March and it became quite the hit as a gaming smartphone under the Rs 20,000 price segment in India.

And now the smartphone is set to be available for its cheapest price yet which is Rs 16,999 which is Rs 2,000 less than the current pricing during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The promo of the sale is already live on Flipkart and along with other smartphones, it mentions the special pricing of the mobile phone. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins on October 7 and will continue till October 12.

Poco X3 Pro specs and features

The Poco X3 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is supposed to be a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019. This makes it the only phone with a Snapdragon 8 series processor in this segment. Similarly, the Poco X3 Pro is the only phone under Rs 20,000 with UFS 3.1 storage, which should make all operations faster, along with LPDDR4X RAM.

On the front, the Poco X3 Pro has a 120Hz LCD screen that spans 6.67-inches and has a touch response rate of 240Hz. Along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, there’s also a smart refresh rate to preserve battery life.

The Poco X3 Pro houses a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, HDR10 display, an infrared blaster, Android 11, etc.

For photography, the Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera. Using the Spectra 380 ISP, it is capable of features such as portrait mode, dual video, clones, sky replacement, selective colour and more.