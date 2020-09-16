Poco X3 launch date in India is September 22

Poco is about to add another smartphone to its growing portfolio, this time with the Poco X3. Unveiled globally earlier this month, it will launch in India on September 22 at 12 noon.

The Poco X3 was marketed as the OnePlus Nord’s competitor. However, in India, the device is expected to take on the likes of Realme 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo F17 Pro as well. If the teasers are anything to go by, the phone will be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India.

(Image credit: Amazon.es)

Poco X3 India specs (expected)

Some rumours suggested that the Indian variant of the Poco X3 will have slightly different specifications. Since there’s little clarity on that currently, here are the specifications of the global variant for context.

On the inside, you will get the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 732G chipset. It is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 730G, which was present on the Poco X2. The graphics will be taken care of by the Adreno 618 GPU. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

However, in India, we can also expect an 8GB RAM variant. Since this is a gaming-centric chipset, you also get LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus along with copper heat pipe and graphite to keep the thermals under check. Powering the device is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support over Type-C port.

With Poco X3, you are looking at a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You get TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light and the device is also capable of playing HDR10 content as well as HD content from OTT apps, thanks to the wildvine L1 certification.

For optics, the Poco X3 gets an upgrade as well. Although you get the same 64MP quad-camera stack as the Poco X2, there are a couple of changes with regards to the sensors. Poco has gone with the Sony IMX682 64MP primary sensor with f/1.89, a 13MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro shooters. And, instead of dual selfie camera on the X2, you get a single punch-hole cut-out at the centre with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash and dustproof rating, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC. Out of the box, it will run on Poco Launcher 2.0 atop MIUI 12.

The Poco X3 in India is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

Check out Poco X3 on Flipkart.