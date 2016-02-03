Shooting with Sony's new master class lenses

Sony has been a path finder in the digital camera world for many years as one of the original creators of mirrorless cameras and later mirrorless full frame cameras. But one of its weakest points has been its selection of lenses, especially the small family of FE lenses the Japanese-camera company made for its A7 series of cameras.

However, at a press event earlier today, Sony put finally put its foot forward with a new series of G-Master lenses. Sony introduced a total of three new lenses all featuring the company's best cut glass yet with elements cut to the precision of 0.01 microns.

Sony argues, they're its finest works of art yet and should provide photographers with astounding image quality and buttery smooth bokeh for high-resolution photography. Of course, when it comes to photography images count more than words and so here are the results I got with two of Sony's new lenses, the FE 24-70mm f2.8 GM and 85mm f1.4 GM mounted on the Sony A7R Mark II.