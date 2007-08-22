Ted Baker jumps on mobile phone bandwagon

Ted Baker-branded mobiles from Samsung are to be sold by The Carphone Warehouse later this year

Ted Baker is the latest fashion brand to appear on mobile phones, with two Ted Baker mobiles from Samsung and HTC set to be sold at The Carphone Warehouse later this year, according to a report on Pocket-lint.

Samsung and Ted Baker are reportedly launching a branded version of the Samsung SGH-S760, a 2-megaxpixel 3G sliderphone with an MP3 player onboard. The Ted Baker Samsung is said to come in blue, coffee and rouge. And prototype pics suggest the phone may have a short-style button on the central navigation key.

Ted Baker Tyrian

A purple version of the HTC Touch, the Ted Baker Tyrian, is also being lined up for release at The Carphone Warehouse. The device will feature Windows Mobile 6 software plus HTC's TouchFlo touchscreen interface and Wi-Fi onboard.

Both Ted Baker-branded mobile phones are being lined up for a November release at The Carphone Warehouse, according to the reports. No details of pricing have yet been confirmed.