Stop everything! 74 new emoji incoming - including pancakes and canoe

It's the news you've all been waiting for, the next round of new emoji are about to grace our smartphone screens with a selection of 74 amazing icons now confirmed for your enjoyment.

Express yourself in all new ways with the help of emoji such as 'potato', 'green salad', 'glass of milk' and 'Modern Pentathlon'.

Okay so 'Modern Pentathlon' may not get a lot of use, but we can see 'bacon' (which was confirmed for this update along with 37 others last year) being one of the firm favourites in the Unicode 9.0 offering, which is due for release in mid-2016.

Take a look at the full list here, and tell us which ones you're most looking forward to using. It's 'selfie', isn't it? You disgust us.