Sony Xperia L leaked as another mid-range marvel

The Sony Xperia L could well be part of the mid- and low-end handsets set to join the flagship Xperia Z in the Japanese firm's line up for 2013.

Xperia Blog picked up the latest details on the Xperia L from a "reliable source" - although we're not getting carried away just yet.

The specs are hardly headline-worthy, but if the Xperia L does indeed sport a 4.3-inch 854 x 480 display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot and an 8MP camera alongside a respectable price tag it may just have a chance.

Vital statistics

Apparently the source was also able to confirm the dimensions of the Sony Xperia L as 128.7 x 65 x 9.7mm, as well as noting the device will come running version 4.1.2 of Android Jelly Bean.

We'd expect its design to follow on from the fresh new look given to the Xperia Z, although at this time there has been no mention of the style of the Xperia L.

There's no word on when the Sony Xperia L may be released, but some are suggesting it may appear with the slightly larger Xperia SP later this year.