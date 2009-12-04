Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 delayed until 2010

Sony Ericsson's flagship business device, the Xperia X2, looks likely to be delayed beyond its Q4 release date.

According to the Vodafone official site, the phone will now be delivered in January 2010, meaning another blow for Sony Ericsson following the debacle with the Satio.

The Xperia X2 wasn't in a finished state when we had a good play with it in October, so it's possible that the software still isn't up to scratch as yet.

Xmas blues

The big blow for Sony Ericsson is that the Xperia X2 will now miss the Christmas shopping period (traditionally one of the busiest times for mobile phone sales) and will fall into the post-festivities blues period.

Either way, we feel sorry for the Swedish-Japanese alliance - after the Xperia X1 was widely seen as disappointing and early reports mixed over the X2, missing the release deadline is the last thing it will need.

Via GSM Arena