Sony Ericsson Vivaz Pro release date 'in Q2'

Sony Ericsson has quickly followed up the recently-announced Vivaz with a QWERTY enabled version: the Sony Ericsson Vivaz Pro.

There's not a lot more to the phone beyond the fact that it's now got a slide-out QWERTY keyboard stuck on the back, but at least Sony Ericsson is preparing for a wider appeal to consumers.

It's sadly not a 5-line keyboard, meaning you'll have to make do with joint keys for the numbers, but in the interests of compactness we'll let that slide.

Re-cap

Just to refresh your Sony Ericsson-addled brains, the Vivaz (and now Vivaz Pro) pack 720p video recording, a widescreen HVGA display, run Symbian 5th edition (like the Satio) and that 'human curvature' chassis we heard so much about.

Weirdly, Sony Ericsson has decided to drop the MP count on the Vivaz Pro - it's now a sad 5.1MP snapper rather than the high-falutin' 8.1MP effort on the original.

But at least it's coming soon - Q2 to 'selected markets' to be exact. And if we know Sony Ericsson, we think that's a UK release date hidden in that vague statement - although it could slip, as usual.