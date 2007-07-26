Round-up: All the week's best tech stories

This is all the best bits from Tech.co.uk from the last five days

The dominance of the Apple iPhone has at last been broken! This week, the world seems to have returned to something near normality. The hotly-anticipated Facebook court case came to a head, and then went away again. Microsoft laid down a ballpark data for the release of its OS follow-up to Windows Vista.

And music by The Beatles could soon be free to own if the copyright of the band's first album expires. Read on for the full story of the weeks techy happenings.

Beatles music to be free after 2013

This is just bizarre. The UK government has rejected plans to extend copyright ownership on sound recordings from 50 to 70 years. This means that all music recorded will be released into the public domain after just 50 years. What does this mean? It means that albums such as the debut one by The Beatles will be public property as soon as in six years time!

Windows Vienna launch date revealed

On Monday, Microsoft outlined its launch plans for the next version of the Windows operating system, codenamed Windows 7 (formerly Vienna).The launch date was revealed at a field sales conference held last Thursday and it's coming sooner than you may have thought.

IPhone, Macs vulnerable to Safari hack attack

Glee from Apple-haters erupted after it was reported that a flaw in Apple's Safari web browser could enable a hack to take control of the iPhone. Researchers working for Independent Security Evaluators were able to take control of the iPhone using the hack - oh dear!

ID theft plagues Facebook, MySpace

While the social networking bandwagon keeps rocking on, the sites such as Facebook and MySpace are becoming a magnet for identity thieves. That's according to internet experts who say the personal information posted could be enough to apply for credit cards or a bank account.

Microsoft to launch Zune MP3 player in UK?

Coming soon? Do you care about the Zune, or are you happy with your iPod? Either way, you may be interested to read that Microsoft is prepping itself to launch a second generation of its Zune MP3 players. After it announced that it has sold one million of the first 30GB Zune players, a Microsoft PR person confirmed that there is more to come this year.

You'll have 50Mbps broadband by 2012

By the time the London Olympics are held, you could be lapping up broadband speeds of up to 50Mbps. That's because BT is currently thinking through plans to adopt a cable fibre network that would significantly boost broadband speeds.

B&O drops 32-inch designer LCD TV

Bang & Olufsen has grown its BeoVision LCD TV range in both size and numbers, with the addition of a 32-inch set. The BeoVision 8-32 joins the existing 26-inch model. Read more if this is the kind of news that interest you...

Juror goes on trial over MP3 player contempt

The woman who was kicked off the jury in a murder trial for listening to her MP3 player in court, went on trial herself this week. She faces time in prison after ignoring key evidence in the trial of a man who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death.

New Sony Walkman range unveiled

Sony unveiled its new range of Walkman MP3 players this week; the light and stylish NWD-B100 Series, featuring easy PC track copying and FM radio options. The low-cost new Walkman range is coming soon to the UK.

KEF launches iPod dock for audiophiles

Are you sick of cheap and tacky iPod accessories? If so, listen up. Hi-Fi experts KEF have announced the launch of a new high quality iPod speaker dock, and it's aimed squarely at those who can tell the difference between good and bad sound. The tiny speakers weigh in at incredible two kilos, indicating quality. They're not cheap though...