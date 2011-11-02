Official Gmail app for iOS released

Google has released its official Gmail app for iOS, so you can enjoy official access to your Google webmail on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The free app promises push notifications, efficient search, email address autocompletion, a handy attachment button to easily upload photos and a split-view inbox for iPad users.

Priority Inbox has also made its way to the app, so your most important emails will be given greater importance and easier access in the inbox, with a number of touch-sensitive interface enhancements allowing you to easily navigate your mail.

Gmail fail whale

Sadly for Google, the first reviews of the app are far from brilliant.

Noted tech commentator Robert Scoble tweeted his disappointment, "The Gmail app is really a piece of crud. Not worth loading. Very disappointed."

Other early app adopters have taken to Twitter to complain that notifications are failing, there's no support for multiple accounts and a number of users are also encountering error messages.

Check it out for yourself by downloading the Gmail for iOS app from iTunes here.