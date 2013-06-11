Nvidia Tegra 4i hardware shown off again, gains possible release date

Nvidia's latest reference handset featuring the upcoming Tegra 4i chipset has been shown off in some photos alongside a potential date for when we can expect Tegra 4i-toting devices to hit the market.

Nvidia told Ananadtech that handsets with the cheapish and cheerful quad-core chip will launch in the first quarter of 2014 - that's somewhere between January and March.

Something else that falls conveniently between January and March is MWC 2014, which will take place at the end of February 2014. We're offering pretty good odds that the first Tegra 4i devices will be unveiled at the Barcelona-based show.

Price is right

Nvidia also had a stab at pricing for the upcoming hardware, saying that you're probably looking at somewhere between $300 (£194ish or AU$320) and $499 (£320 or AU$530) for a contract-free handset with 8GB, 16GB and 32GB on the go. However, there are even cheaper 4i handsets in the works, with prices bottoming out at a reported $200 (around £135 or AU$214).

Aside from the release date revelation, we can only tell you the specs of the device that was shown off, which was branded, imaginatively, 'brand' and may actually be released next year alongside better-known manufacturers' offerings.

It was rocking a 4.8-inch display with a resolution of 720p, with a 13MP snapper on the back and a front-facing camera that didn't get a megapixel-based shout out.

The chip also allows the phone to make use of 4G/LTE/HSPA+ networks in multiple regions, although Nvidia wasn't really very chatty on that particular matter this time round.