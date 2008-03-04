Nokia to save planet & add Microsoft Silverlight

Nokia is sponsoring the monthly prize for the best submission made to Connect2Earth.com

Nokia has made a couple of rapid-fire announcements today, regarding two very different subjects: saving the planet and cross-platform media plug-ins.

First, Nokia has announced that it will be sponsoring a new website - Connect2Earth.com - launched by two of the word’s biggest environmental outfits, the WWF and IUCN. The site is aimed at young web users with a platform for videos, pictures and written contributions to environmental debate.

More prosaically

Nokia has agreed to donate a phone as a monthly prize for the best submission to the site, with the best overall invited to participate in the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Barcelona this October. There they will be able to put their case to political, environmental and business leaders from around the world.

On a more practical level, Nokia has also announced that it is to make Microsoft Silverlight available for S60 on Symbian OS as well as for Series 40 devices and Nokia Internet tablets. Silverlight is a cross-browser, cross-platform plug-in for delivering next-generation media experiences and rich interactive applications.

Microsoft is expected to demonstrate Silverlight on S60 during its opening keyote at the MIX08 conference in March. Microsoft Silverlight availability for Nokia Series 40 devices and Nokia Internet tablets will be confirmed later in the year.