LG just made wireless charging as fast as plugging in

Wireless charging is great, but it's also limited. Only a handful of phones support it, you often need to purchase a charging pad as they're generally not included with the handset and the recharge speed isn't as quick as a wired connection. The first two points are still true, but the speed issue could now be a thing of the past.

LG has announced a new transmission module for wireless charging pads, which sees smartphones regain power at the same rate as a wired cable.

It claims the new wireless technology will see fully discharged phones rise back up to 50% in 30 minutes - the same rate we're seeing with the wired fast chargers on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Right here, right now

The new module will be embedded into future wireless charging pads, with mass production starting later this year.

LG claims it's compatible with a wide range of smartphones which currently support wire-free charging, and it seems most of the major ones are covered, with the popular Qi and PMA standards are included, although it's unclear whether both types will offer the same rapid charging.

It's slightly odd then that LG's latest flagship smartphone, the LG G5, doesn't support wireless charging - however this could be a sign that future handsets, such as the LG G6, will take advantage of this new technology.