You. It's your fault that Flappy Bird is gone.

You took something that was meant as a quick five minute distraction, and you turned it into a rage-inducing competition to see who could waste the most time.

"I just wanted to create a game that people could enjoy for a few minutes," creator Nguyen Ha Dong told the WSJ. "It was just too addictive, that was the main negative. So I took it down."

You couldn't just settle for a high score of zero, could you. THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS.

