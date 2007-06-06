Trending

Hummer mobile storms into Europe

Hummer HT1 phone arrives for urban tough guys

Hot on the tyre tracks of the Porsche phone comes the Hummer phone from General Motors . It's a tough looking sliderphone designed for the urban jungle. Or at lest that's what the camouflage casing suggests.

Created by French design house Modelabs , the Hummer HT1 reflects the road-dominating Hummer vehicle's military lineage with its camouflage paintjob. Alternatively, would-be Hummer carriers can choose a more slick brushed metal look or a bright yellow version.

The Hummer HT1 thankfully isn't as heavy duty as its highway-rolling namesake. Though it's look hints at the Hummer's broad-shouldered design. The Hummer HT1 is a sliderphone that has GSM/GPRS capability, a 2-megapixel camera, 256MB of internal memory plus swappable MicroSD card expansion.

The Hummer HT1 is expected to arrive in Europe later this year with a 300 euro (£200) SIM-free price tag.

