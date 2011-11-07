HTC Sensation XE Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade confirmed

HTC has announced the first of its handsets to be getting the Ice Cream Sandwich Android 4.0 update, including the HTC Sensation XL, HTC Sensation XE and the HTC Sensation.

As well as the Sensation range, the HTC Evo 3D will get the software update. But don't start obsessively checking for software updates now, as HTC reckons the first upgrades will be pushed out in early 2012.

If you're all about the HTC Sensation XE at the moment, then check out our handy video review, complete with an errant pronunciation of the word 'noticeably'.

HTC had originally remained a little coy about the Android 4.0 update, refusing to commit to the update, spending a good few weeks "reviewing" the new OS to determine its upgrade plans.

More to come

But if you're not the lucky owner of a Sensation-branded or 3D camera-toting HTC, all is not lost.

In its Facebook post detailing the Android 4.0 upgrades, HTC added, "We're continuing to assess our product portfolio, so stay tuned for more updates on device upgrades, timing and other details about HTC and Ice Cream Sandwich."

A bunch of US-only handsets are also due the upgrade in early 2012, including the HTC Rezound, HTC Evo Design 4G and HTC Amaze 4G.