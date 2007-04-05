Deal Of The Week: mobiles going cheap

Trending

Tech.co.uk finds the hottest offers this Easter

With Easter upon us and the trains in chaos, if making the journey home seems like too much, give the family a call. Tech.co.uk has sourced the hottest mobile phone - all free on contract - just for you...

The W880i at T-Mobile

Sony Ericsson's latest music phone, announced just prior to this year's 3GSM. It packs in Memory Stick support for its digital music playback capabilities, it's a tiny 9.4 mm thick and supports 3G features like video calling.

For £30 per month, you get up to 900 minutes of free calls on the Flext 35 plan - which also includes £180 worth of extras like texts, video messages and net use.

The Nokia E65 at Vodafone

The E65 comes with Wi-Fi capabilities meaning you can surf the web at wireless hotspots and double it up as a VoIP handset for making cheap and free calls across the internet. It also has a 2-megapixel camera.

It's £27 per month with the first three months half price (£13.50). That includes 1500 free minutes and 450 texts.

The LG U970 Shine at 3

It's one of LG's latest fashion phones and is a sexy piece of design - even if it isn't really aimed at the guys. This is the newly-released 3G version of this head-turning LG phone, and comes with a 2-megapixel camera and 575MB of built-in memory (but no MicroSD card slot for expanding this).

It's £35 per month at 3. For that you get 750 inclusive free minutes and 150 free texts.

The Sony Ericsson W850i at Orange

A capable music phone, the little brother of the W880i (above) can play a good selection of digital music formats, it has memory card expansion - for holding music files and images - and the usual 3G features.

For £25 per month you get 150 minutes of free phone calls and 300 inclusive texts.

The Nokia N95 at Phones 4 U

The latest beast from Nokia packs in all the features you could ask for in a modern phone. It's got multi-format digital music support, a 5-megapixel camera, it's 3G, a 2.6-inch display and a built-in GPS to name but a few.

Phones 4 U is offering the N95 with a free printer, which is no bad thing. But it's really for the heavy phone users amongst you. For £75 per month you get 1500 minutes of free calls and 450 texts.

The Samsung E900 at Carphone Warehouse

Another solid music phone with all-round capabilities - the E900 has a 2-megapixel camera, video recording capabilities and supports MP3 music playback.

For £35 per month you get a respectable 900 minutes of free phone calls and 1800 texts.

