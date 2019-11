Predictive text is a terrible way to enter text messages on a phone.

The trouble is that everything else is even worse. You can't squeeze any more keys on a phone unless you want to type those text messages with tweezers and a jeweller's loupe.

Stepping through all the letter combinations is slow and encourages the kind of hateful text message abbreviations my daughter likes to use.

My solution is (of course) as brilliant as it is radical: we should decimalise the alphabet.

Read on to discover how Luis thinks that'll work.