Logitech launches new wireless mouse range

Logitech, the consumer technology manufacturer, has announced a new, colourful cordless laser mouse range, the V450 Nano.

Aimed at MacBook and notebook PC users, the gadgets utilise 2.4GHz technology and require just two AA batteries and a free USB port to work.

Looks-wise, the V450 Nano is similar to its bigger brethren, the V450. As you can guess by the name, it’s a tad smaller but still includes a scrolling wheel, rubber side grips and Tilt Wheel Plus Zoom.

The V450's advanced laser sensor is said to improve tracking and precision on whatever surface you use it on. Except water of course, as that would be silly.

Pick a colour

The V450 Nano comes in a variety of colours, including red, silver and black. Those who are desperate to get their hands on one now will have to import from the US at a price of $49.99 (£25). For the more patient of you, the Nano will be released in Europe this coming July.