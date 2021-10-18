OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition launched in India

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition has been launched in India today. The watch was teased way back in March, at the end of the OnePlus 9 series India launch. This is the company’s second special edition wearable after the Cobalt Limited Edition OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition price and availability

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be available on OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores across India starting October 21, 12 noon onwards. You can get Rs 1,000 off with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards. On the OnePlus Store application, the sale starts on October 20.

For context, the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 and the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Watch specs

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. When the watch boots, you will get the iconic Harry Potter logo on the screen. Also, the special edition comes with dynamic watch faces for Harry Potter fans - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw. You also get custom icons, animations, and fonts.

The watch comes with a rose gold dial, a brown leather strap, and a special brick wall box packing. Apart from these, the wearable is similar to the existing OnePlus Watch . It has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display and is IP68 dust and water-resistant and offers built-in GPS as well as over 100 modes. Further, you also get a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

In terms of battery life, the 402mAh battery unit is rated to last about two weeks. The watch also comes with fast charging. The OnePlus Watch also allows you to take calls as long as you’ve connected it to your phone as it features an inbuilt speaker and microphone.