OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition could be on its way to India. In the coming weeks, the OnePlus Watch is expected to get its third variant in India.

As per a report by 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is gearing up to announce the new variant of the OnePlus Watch in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Watch 一 the company’s first smartwatch was launched back in March and later on in July the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition .

At the end of the OnePlus 9 series India launch, the company had teased the launch of “Harry Potter Watch.” A report from May revealed that the company is indeed working on a Harry Potter Edition. The OnePlus Health app had revealed spotted strings mentioning “Harry Potter Limited Edition”.

The report also suggests the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will come with six exclusive watch faces 一 Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. In terms of software, this variant is said to come with a new UI theme and colours. Apart from the watch faces and software features, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition should be similar in terms of hardware and functionality.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be the third variant after the regular Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver and Cobalt Limited Edition which is made up of premium and durable materials.

OnePlus Watch specs

The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant and offers built-in GPS as well as over 100 modes. Further, you also get a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

In terms of battery life, the 402mAh battery unit is rated to last about two weeks and in terms of connectivity. The OnePlus Watch is that this wearable can make and take calls as long as you’ve connected to your phone as it features an inbuilt speaker and microphone.

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 for the regular version and the Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. We should hear more about the new OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition soon from OnePlus.

