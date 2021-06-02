OnePlus Watch B.52 update brings new workout modes

The OnePlus watch which launched in India recently has seen a few updates. And now a new update for it is out which brings fresh features.

The update, which is numbered at B.52, brings new workout modes, and a new watchface. This has been detailed in a post on a patch notes post on the OnePlus developers website forum.

The new update brings multiple workout modes to the OnePlus Watch which means that it now has a total of 110 workout modes. Besides this, the update adds a Marathon running function and an AI Outfit watchface function. The developers added a tip that users can tap some watchfaces to reveal a hidden function.

The patch notes mention that the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users first, and then the developers will begin a broader rollout in the next few days. As for precautions it mentions that users need to ensure that the power of the watch is more than 40% before upgrading and to keep the watch and mobile phone close and keep the Bluetooth connection during the upgrade process.

The previous update saw the OnePlus Watch get the Always-on Display feature that the developers promised earlier. After Always-on Display dial is turned on, the screen remains constantly on. This will lead to increased power consumption. Battery life will be reduced by about half according to the developers.

The other new feature added last time was the Remote Control Camera function, which will allow users to click photos on their smartphone with a shutter button on their OnePlus Watch.

It was previously promised that the developers will add support for 12-hour time format and four languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish soon.