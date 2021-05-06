OnePlus Watch is now receiving B.48 update, brings Always-on Display

The new OnePlus Watch that the company launched recently has received a couple of updates already, and its newest update brings some promised features. The first major update of the smartwatch brought some significant fixes like improved GPS performance along with improved accuracy of activity tracking.

The new update patch notes were shared on the OnePlus Forum by the devs, and this includes not just the present changes that are being introduced.

The new OnePlus Watch Update B.48 brings the Always-on Display feature that the developers promised to bring during the last update. After Always-on Display dial is turned on, the screen remains constantly on. This will lead to increased power consumption. Battery life will be reduced by about half according to the developers.

Another new feature is the Remote Control Camera function, which will allow users to click photos on their smartphone with a shutter button on their OnePlus Watch (Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above). A Marathon workout mode has also been added. Besides this there are other improvements as well that include optimized system UI details and fixes of some known issues and improved system stability. Users can long press on the display to enter the watch face editing mode.

The previous update saw improved GPS performance with improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running). It optimized the heart rate monitoring algorithm and enabled the notification app icons for the most frequently used apps. Besides this, The raise-to-wake function was improved and the notification syncing algorithm optimized

The OnePlus Watch has plans to support 12-hour time format and four languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish soon. Besides this OnePlus plans to enable all workout modes which are more than 110 along with the AI watch face feature.

The OnePlus Watch is the first smartwatch from the brand and marks OnePlus’s entry into the premium wearable space. It is available for sale on both Amazon and Flipkart at a price of Rs 14,999. As for offers on it, SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 12,999 effectively. The colour options for the OnePlus Watch include Black and Silver.