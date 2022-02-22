OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes for first online sale in India starting today

Audio player loading…

OnePlus’s latest and the most affordable smartphone Nord CE 2 5G was launched globally last week . The phone will start retailing in India starting today onwards.

The first sale will begin on Amazon starting 12 noon onwards and the company is offering a slew of benefits for the users who plan to buy the phone during the initial sales.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor and ships with a Dimensity 900 chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, OxygenOS 11 running on top of Android 11 OS, and 65W fast charging support. In case you’re looking to purchase the phone, please read the article further for the launch offers, discounts and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price, availability and launch offers

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G comes in a couple of storage and memory variants while globally the company has decided to launch only the 8GB/218GB variant. The price of 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant has been set at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will retail at Rs. 24,999.

The phone comes in two colour choices - Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror and is available to purchase via Amazon, OnePlus online and offline stores starting today.

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 ICICI Bank credit cards, credit card EMI as well as debit card EMI transactions. The company is also offering three months of complimentary subscription to Spotify premium on the purchase of Nord CE 2 5G via Red Cable Club.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specs and features

The Nord CE 2 5G is a part of OnePlus’s CE or Core Experience devices that allows users to experience OnePlus features at affordable price points. Hence, the CE lineup comes with a similar set of features including fast charging, smooth experience, high refresh rate and more that we are used to seeing on other premium OnePlus devices.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR 10+ support and 2400*1080 pixels resolution. The display on the phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with Mali G68 GPU.

It comes in a couple of memory and storage combinations – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The RAM on the phone is LPDDR4X RAM while the storage is of UFS 2.2 type. The phone draws power from a 4500 mAh battery pack which comes with support for 65W fast charging over the USB Type C port.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degrees field-of-view, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch hole cut out at the top left corner.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated Micro SD card slot with support for up to 1TB of external storage. The phone runs on Android 11 powered Oxygen OS 11.3 and will get up to 2 years of software updates.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!