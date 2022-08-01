OnePlus Nord Buds CE is not as enticing as its bigger brother

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE has been announced in India. The second budget TWS from the Chinese manufacturer will retail at Rs 2,299 on the company’s online and offline retail channels as well as Flipkart.

The budget TWS earbuds come with a semi-in-ear style design that we’ve seen on the original AirPods. They sit comfortably within the ears without the passive isolated ear tips. In terms of the design, it comes with a glossy finish on both the earbuds themselves and the pebble-style case. The stems on the OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds come with touch-sensitive sensors for audio playback controls. You can also switch to Game Mode or invoke virtual assistants with a triple-tap on the sensor.

Through the HeyMelody app, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE can support multiple preset audio profiles like Bass, Serenade, Gentle and Balanced. The app also allows you to tweak the audio as per your experience through the Sound Master Equalizer.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE come in two colour options - Moonlight White and Misty Grey. Surprisingly, OnePlus has opted to partner with Flipkart for the sale of the TWS earbuds. The TWS earbuds will retail at Rs 2,299 from 12 PM on August 4 on the e-commerce platform. You can also purchase it through OnePlus’ online web and app store.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE come with a 13.4mm dynamic driver within each of the buds and has a low latency of up to 94ms. The earbuds offer improved call quality through AI Noise Cancellation.

It offers up to 20 hours of total playback and a 10-minute charge via the Type-C port provides 81 minutes of playback. Each of the earbuds packs a 27mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 300mAh battery.

The TWS earbuds are rated IPX4 for dust and water resistance. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 with support for AAC and SBC audio codecs with a range of up to 10 metres.

You should skips these

When OnePlus announced the Nord Buds a few months ago, it offered Dolby Atmos at one of the most affordable prices in the market. We reviewed the TWS earbuds and have been surprised by their performance and build quality. But at Rs 2,299 at launch, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be overshadowed by its bigger sibling. Especially if you consider that Rs 500 more will get you to support for a surround sound experience on select smartphones.