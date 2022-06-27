OnePlus Nord 2T along with OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro to launch soon in India

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been already launched in the global markets and there were rumours that the phone might arrive in India in June.

However, it is now almost confirmed that the new Nord phone will debut in India on July 1. And, like the recent few launches, this might not be the only product to debut. A quick look at OnePlus’ social media handles is good enough to tell you that the company is expanding its TV portfolio by introducing the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro alongside the Nord 2T.

Since the OnePlus Nord 2T has already been launched in the international markets, it might come to India with unchanged specifications. The phone succeeds the Nord 2 that was launched almost a year back and comes with a Dimensity 1300 SoC at its core.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We might also see a few storage and memory variants and the phone might arrive with up to 12GB GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key specifications might include a 6.43- inches AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual-camera setup at the back and a selfie camera housed under a hole-punch display. It is expected to ship with a 4500mAh battery unit with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging – a massive upgrade in the charging tech compared to its predecessor.

According to the rumours (opens in new tab), the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced at Rs. 28,999 and the 12GB RAM variant might cost Rs 33,999.

Going pro = getting smarter. The #OnePlusTV 50Y1S Pro is coming soon, get ready for it: https://t.co/pKtqy6UvKb pic.twitter.com/CaoaKa7awuJune 22, 2022 See more

Talking about the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro – the landing pages on Amazon and OnePlus’ website have gone live which more or less confirms the launch.

The TV will come with a 4K display and 10-bit colour depth and looks similar to the 43-inch variant that was introduced sometime back. Going by the details available already, the 50Y1S Pro will pack 24W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and HDR10 decoding.

The TV will offer seamless connectivity with the other OnePlus ecosystem devices – this essentially means that users will be able to control the TV with their OnePlus watches, phones etc. and will be able to stream the audio wirelessly to the OnePlus earbuds.