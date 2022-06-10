OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to launch in India this month

Audio player loading…

Looks like the OnePlus Nord 2T is finally headed to the Indian shores this month. The upcoming phone will add to the long list of devices that the Oppo offshoot has launched over the last 6 months – a drastic shift from what we’ve been used to.

According to a report (opens in new tab) that cites industry sources, the phone might launch in India later this month – though the tentative dates are yet unknown. Like all the other OnePlus devices, the Nord 2T is expected to be an Amazon exclusive.

The report even hints that OnePlus is expected to price the Nord 2 aggressively and it is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000. The phone which was launched globally sometime back retails for Euros 399 which roughly translates to approximately Rs. 33,000.

Going by what we’ve seen in the past, the phone is likely to retain the specification that we’ve seen on the international variant, apart from some modifications done to localize the device.

The phone is expected to be yet another OnePlus phone with a MediaTek chipset, Dimensity 1300 to be precise, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

A 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a 90hz Refresh Rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP Ultrawide snapper and a 2MP MonoChrome sensor and a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone is expected to ship with a 4500 mAh battery pack with 80W fast charging. The Nord 2T might arrive in a couple of colour options - Grey Shadow and Jade Fog and will most probably ship with Oxygen OS 12.1on top of Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus lineup is only getting confusing with each launch

OnePlus used to launch a handful of devices in good old times. These were the days when it was not only easy for one to pick a OnePlus device based on the budget available at your disposal, but the phones would get software updates on time.

Snap to present, not only do we have more than a bunch of phones selling concurrently in India but are even priced cheaper than their predecessors. For example, the OnePlus 9 retails at Rs. 37,999 and the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs. 43,000, however, the OnePlus 10R is retailing at 38,999. We could easily throw the OnePlus 9R in to mix, thankfully it has been discontinued now.

The case with the Nord CE lineup is also similar. The Nord CE 5G is listed for Rs. 22,999 on the OnePlus’ site and the Nord CE 2 is priced at Rs. 23,999 while the Nord CE 2 Lite is selling at Rs. 19,999.

Now according to the rumours, if the Nord 2T gets launched at a lower price point than the Nord 2’s launch price – then it will be the perfect recipe to confuse a commoner.