OnePlus led the premium segment in Q2, Xiaomi overall smartphone leader

OnePlus, the company which started off as a flagship-only brand, had to break its path and jump to mid-range and budget devices over the past year. However, that hasn’t affected the flagship lineup’s popularity of selling volume.

According to the latest report from research firm Counterpoint, OnePlus led the premium market with a 34% market share in Q2 2021. The premium market includes phones which cost over Rs 30,000 price tag. This is over 200% YoY compared to Q1 2020 for OnePlus and the report also says that this share is driver by the OnePlus 9 series 一 the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R.

Further, the report also tells us that three out of five smartphones in India’s premium market are OnePlus phones. Not only that, but OnePlus also dominated the 5G smartphone segment with a 48% share in the premium segment for Q2 2021. OnePlus 9R emerged as the best-selling device in the premium 5G smartphone market with a 25% market share, followed by the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Xiaomi still leading the smartphone market

While OnePlus leads the Indian market in the premium segment, the overall market leader is still Xiaomi(includes Poco). The brand led the market with a 28% shipment and also registered its highest-ever ASP (average selling price) in a single quarter. This is mainly because of the Xiaomi Mi 11X series which helped Xiaomi capture over 7% of the segment.

The Redmi Note 10 series and Redmi series played an instrumental role in the success with Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 9 being the top 5 phones from Xiaomi. Out of the top five, the top three models clocked more than a million shipments. On the other hand, Poco registered 480% YoY growth thanks to its budget offerings like the Poco M3, C3, X3 Pro.

Realme grew by 140% in Q2 2021

With Xiaomi topping the smartphone market, Samsung and Vivo shared the second and the third spot respectively. Realme sits in the fourth spot with 140% YoY growth in Q2 2021. Realme's aggressive 5G push has also helped them capture over 2% market share. Realme also became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India.

Everything else

Oppo grew 103% YoY capturing a 10% market share in Q2 2021. Transsion Group which includes itel, Infinix and Tecno registered 296% YoY growth and captured a 7% share collectively. itel remained the top smartphone brand in the sub-INR 6,000 price band. Lastly, Apple witnessed 144% YoY growth in Q2 2021 as the brand maintained its top position in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and up) with more than 49% share. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 were popular phones 一 thanks to the bunch of offers and discounts.

