OnePlus integrates Google Duo natively into OxygenOS for video calls

Google Duo is one of the best and simplest apps to initiate video calls from your smartphone. On Friday, in a post on OnePlus Forums, the company announced that with the upcoming OxygenOS update, Google Duo will become the native video calling app.

The integration of the app comes as a result of a research study conducted by OnePlus back in 2018. The survey was conducted with OnePlus users across India on video calling wherein Google Duo ranked the highest in video call quality. The app as a native function has been integrated deeply into OxygenOS in functions such as Call logs, Contacts, Dial pad and Messaging.

However, users will be able to switch to OnePlus' standard video calling app under the See All option when selecting a contact: Contact >Select contact >See all >Choose video call

The stable OxygenOS 9.0.12 update on the OnePlus 6T and OxygenOS 9.0.4 for OnePlus 6, 5 and 5T will add Google Duo as a native video calling option. This functionality will also make it to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T as a part of the Android Pie update.