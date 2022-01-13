OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition launched alongside OnePlus 10 Pro - price, specs, and more

Audio player loading…

OnePlus 10 Pro was rolled out in China a couple of days ago. The smartphone packs some of the high-end features like 120Hz 2K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 80W fast charging support and a triple rear camera setup. In the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, another product by the brand grabbed the eyeballs, which was the OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril edition.

These buds can be dubbed as the special edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro currently available in the global market. The new buds by OnePlus are inspired by Lord of the Rings and have a metallic finish. The earbuds consist of features like a low-latency LHDC audio codec and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition is available for purchase in China at a price of CNY 699 under the introductory offer that roughly converts to Rs 8,100. The earbuds will be sold at their original price, CNY 799, after the introductory offer ends. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the product in India. However, speculations are that they will reach the Indian shores alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition Specifications

OnePlus Bud Pro Mithril Edition is quite similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro. They pack 11mm dynamic drivers and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The triple-mic array and clever active noise cancellation algorithms reduce the outdoor noise by 40dB.

The earbuds offer three different ANC modes - Faint, Smart and Extreme. For a better gaming experience, the device has a lot of latency settings with 94 milliseconds of delay. As claimed by the company, these earbuds can go on for 7 hours on a single charge when the ANC is turned off.

With ANC, they can last for five hours. With the charging case, the buds can go on for 38 hours with ANC at rest. While using the ANC feature with a case, these buds deliver 28 hours of music playback. Each of the earbuds includes a 40mAh battery, and the case is powered by a 520mAh battery.

