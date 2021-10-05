OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 chipset spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus might not be done for the year. The Chinese smartphone maker might not be in a mood to launch a flagship phone this year, however, it might unveil just one more phone before it calls it a year.

The upcoming phone – OnePlus 9RT could be a successor to the affordable flagship OnePlus 9R that was introduced earlier this year. And while there is no official confirmation around its launch, reports suggest that the phone could be launched sometime later this month.

Keeping up with the process of the launch, the OnePlus 9RT has made its appearance felt on the benchmarking site GeekBench. The score there suggests that the phone may come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The listing not only reveals the name of the chipset powering the phone but also gives away some key details like onboard RAM, operating system and motherboard. The phone was initially reported to come with Snapdragon 870 chipset – similar to the OnePlus 9R. Interestingly, this could be the first OnePlus phone to ship with the Android 12 operating system. In terms of memory, the phone could come with at least 12GB of RAM.

Going by previous leaks, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with optics similar to the Nord 2 and may come with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor as its primary shooter, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for black and white photos.

The phone could feature a 4500 mAh battery coupled with 65W fast charging tech. Other key specifications include a display with FHD+ resolution, 120HZ refresh rate and a hole punch cut out.

Analysis: Why will OnePlus launch the OnePlus 9RT when the other flagship devices have been cancelled?

OnePlus has been updating its flagship line-up twice every year. However, owing to the chipset shortage and only a marginal difference between Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, the company might’ve decided to skip the number series.

This leaves the OnePlus 9R with a scope of upgrade and it can be introduced with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. This gives OnePlus a chance to launch a phone after the deeper integration of Oxygen OS with ColorOS and offers the brand enough time to iron out software related issues, if any, based on the feedback from the community. Further, it also helps OnePlus lessen the gap between two major launches.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: New launches and expected deals of tech product

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!