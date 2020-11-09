OnePlus 9 series may include three different devices: Here’s what we know

It is less than a month that OnePlus has announced its second flagship smartphone for the year and we have started seeing leaks around the OnePlus 9 series already. While a few days back we heard that the next generation OnePlus devices will come in slightly earlier than the schedule and now a leak suggests that for the first time there could be three different phones in this series.

The leak hints that the base variant may come with a model number LE2110. The OnePlus 9 Pro has model numbers that could ideally be based on different variants for different regions. These model numbers are LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120. Lastly, another device bearing a model number LE2127 was spotted as well, however, not much is known about this mysterious device.

Interestingly, we had earlier spotted a new OnePlus device with a codename Lemonade and the initial two alphabets of the leaked model numbers suggest that it is the OnePlus 9 series that we are looking at. Also, according to reports, this mysterious device could just be the mid-year update that OnePlus rolls out every year and in all probability, this is the OnePlus 9T that is already in the works.

OnePlus 9 series rumoured specifications

In a related piece of news, specifications of the OnePlus 9 series were spotted a few days back on Chinese social media site, Weibo. The report suggests that the next generation OnePlus phones may come with Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset Snapdragon 875 SoC, display panels with 144 Hz refresh rate, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a blazing fast 65W charging support and Android 11 out of the box.

Other regular features not many surprises can be expected and the phones could with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and a punch-hole camera setup at the front.

In terms of storage, you can expect 128GB and 256GB storage options and the in-display fingerprint sensor could also be present.