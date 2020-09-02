OnePlus "Lemonade" may be yet another budget OnePlus phone

After making it’s intent clear towards making more budget-friendly smartphones with the Nord, OnePlus seems to be working one multiple new devices in this category. While we have already seen leaks around OnePlus Nord Lite and OnePlus Clover, OnePlus Lemonade has made a surprise entry to the scene.

This new codename was first reported by twitter and going by the ongoing discussion around this new reveal, it looks like there may be five different devices with this codename namely - lemonade, lemonadep, lemonade, and lemonade.

Most smartphone makers are known to assign a code name to a device while still in the works to keep its identity under the wraps. It has been reported that OnePlus has a device named “Billie” in the works which could be a phone with a Snapdragon 690 SoC. It is reported that this phone may have four different variants with pseudo names - Bille, Bille2/2T, and Bille8/8T.

So there's "Billie" (OnePlus phone w/ Snapdragon 690), "Clover" (w/ Snapdragon 460), "Kebab" (OnePlus 8T w/ Snapdragon 865), and now a new device code-named "lemonade"? 🤔 https://t.co/x52w8yZ6lMSeptember 1, 2020

While the Snapdragon 460 powered device has been codenamed “Clover." Interestingly, the flagship OnePlus 8T that is also yet to debut may be known as "Kebab" during the pre-production phase and may come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. “KebabT” could be another variant of the OnePlus 8 that may house the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus and may come with a 65W charger in tow.

While the details around the OnePlus Lemonade are still murky, we have a fair bit of information around the OnePlus Clover. The phone is expected to be an entry-level device, far cry from what OnePlus had been boasting till some time back. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 460 SoC as mentioned above and a 6.52-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) LCD panel, triple rear camera setup including a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP sensors, likely to be for depth sensing and macro photography.

Among the key highlights of this upcoming smartphone from OnePlus, is its massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Both of these features are top sellers in the budget smartphone category. Additionally, it is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, rear-facing fingerprint reader.

There is no clear information around the launch or availability of these upcoming phones, however, knowing OnePlus, we can expect a lot of information coming out in the public, way ahead of the launch. Hence let us stay tuned.