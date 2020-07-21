OnePlus Nord: How community feedback drove product innovation

The OnePlus started it’s journey with the “Flagship Killer” tag and it soon graduated to the premium category. While it fared well in the new zone, challenging the likes of Samsung, Apple and Google etc. However, it did so by leaving behind the tag that gave the brand its identity, the segment and a set of consumers who wanted to get the best yet at a price point that doesn’t burn holes in the pocket.

Apart from the flagship-grade hardware, with Oxygen OS, OnePlus tries to address the pain points of most Android users who are tired of bloatware and heavily customized Android skins which kill the experience of using even a top of the line device. Not to forget delivering quick software updates even for the previous generation devices is also important.

Among other key points that OnePlus has put a great emphasis on, are the fast charging technology that makes using power banks almost redundant and a set of camera sensors that can produce stunning images.

New Flagship Killer?

With OnePlus Nord the company is not only branching back into the familiar territories by offering consumers more options to choose from but also tells its competitors, “अभी हम ज़िंदा हैं!”

Tech Radar India connected with Navnit Nakra, the man who dons multiple hats at OnePlus like Strategy and Sales etc, ahead of the launch. He feels that the OnePlus Nord solves these three pain points for users who are looking for a smartphone that delivers premium experience at an accessible price point.

Additionally, he points out that the presence of a flagship camera setup is based on the community feedback and the dual selfie camera offers a great perspective when it comes to clicking selfies, which we Indians love doing.

According to him, the OnePlus Nord will surely appeal to the young user base who want to experience the flagship experience at an affordable price segment while the users who look to flaunt the premium devices prefer the regular OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

While this price segment is highly active and companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme etc. have been putting in a lot of focus on the users who always demand more, OnePlus still feels that by giving the flagship experience and answering the primary demands of its user community, OnePlus Nord will carve out its niche.

Nakra also highlighted that with a keen focus on the Make in India campaign and the end to end development of the OnePlus Nord series including the R&D has been done in the company’s India office. Giving a sneak peek to the plans, he mentioned that the company is looking to focus on ecosystem products and services targeted at individuals, family as well as the office.

OnePlus Nord specifications and price

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord is a 5G capable handset that is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, a 6.44-inches fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro camera. While on the front, it packs a dual-camera setup for selfies, including a 32-megapixel wide-angle snapper.

The pricing of OnePlus Nord in India has been kept at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is pegged at Rs. 27,999 while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB of storage sets you back with Rs. 29,999. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available at a later date while the other two variants can be bought from Amazon India starting August 4th. Not to forget, you get Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options to choose from. Additionally, OnePlus Buds have been unveiled along with the phone and are priced at Rs. 4,990