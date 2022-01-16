OnePlus 10 Pro appears on certification websites in India

Audio player loading…

Barely five days after the OnePlus 10 Pro went official in China, the smartphone is now appearing on certification websites in India. This may indicate an early launch of this 2022 flagship from OnePlus in the country.

In this brief period, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 9RT in the country and also set at rest our doubts around the handset receiving the OxygenOS 12 update. The company confirmed that the update would arrive by March or April.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro has gone official and appears ready to travel across other continents, its base model, the OnePlus 10, is also rumored to be arriving later in the year. Nothing much is known about the handset with hardly any leaks. This is rather unusual for a high-profile flagship handset.

Now, coming back to the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, the handset bearing model number NE2211 was spotted by leaker Mukul Sharma, who shared it via his Twitter handle. The listings gave us the additional information that the handset would gets NFC support as well as Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity.

Earlier, the device was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website as well as on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. Both carried the same model number mentioned by the leaker.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The processor is paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 48MP sensor with a 32MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh with 80W super flash charge wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

