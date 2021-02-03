OneDrive’s Android app gets a new design and support for 8K video playback

Microsoft has updated the OneDrive’s Android app for personal accounts. Among the slew of changes for OneDrive, the prominent ones are a new home screen experience that includes tabs like recent files, offline files, and "On this Day" photos.

While the recent files are the ones that a user has accessed recently, offline files are the ones that have been downloaded on the phone for the offline users. “One this Day” tab will show old photos uploaded to the drive that particular day and will not be available for OneDrive office or school account users instead they’ll see recent files, shared libraries, and offline files.

These new features will be available on OneDrive version 6.2.1 or above with devices running on OS version 6 or above. Interestingly, this new experience is already available on iOS.

Additionally, if you have a Samsung device Microsoft has some good news for you. The updated OneDrive app will now support 8K video. Users can now upload 8K video without fear of quality loss or compression. Microsoft has revealed that starting this month, OneDrive will support this feature on the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy S21 series.

While most smartphones with Snapdragon 865 chipset can shoot 8K videos, hopefully, Microsoft will allow devices from other brands as well to upload and play 8K videos from OneDrive soon.

Another key feature that has been added to OneDrive is Motion Photos and Samsung users will now not only be able to upload Motion Photos to OneDrive but will also be able to play them directly. Though OneDrive will not support editing of Motion Photos as of now and in case you happen to make changes to one of these photos, they’ll be saved as an image.

Users can now also share Motion Photos from one OneDrive account to another using the Android app or the official website. However, OneDrive for iOS does not support Samsung Motion Photos playback as of now.

