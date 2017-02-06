Rock on! Oculus Rift’s Rock Band VR is now up for pre-order

Looking for a new way to get the most out of your Oculus Rift and Touch controllers? You're in luck: Harmonix's virtual rockstar fantasy Rock Band VR launches March 23, finally making its way to the VR headset after missing its original launch target by nearly a year.

And if you're extra anxious to grab a spot on the set list rather than try your luck in a month, you can pre-order the game in a special bundle starting today on Amazon.

Rockers-to-be can put money down on either an Xbox One or PS4-compatible Rock Band guitar controller that comes bundled with a copy of the game. The bundle is due to ship the same day the standalone game hits the Oculus Store.

B.Y.O.G.

The pre-order bundle starts at $69.99 (about £55, AU$90), though those with a Rock Band 4 controller for PS4 or Xbox One need not drop the extra cash.

The plastic axe is compatible with Rock Band VR via Bluetooth on the PS4 controller or with the Xbox One Wireless Adapter, meaning fans of Harmonix's previous Rock Band game don't need to purchase a new guitar, so long as they haven't gone all London Calling on it.

That said, you'll still need to get your hands on a pair of Oculus Touch, as Rock Band VR requires the motion controllers and their included connector before any virtual shredding goes down. Those will set you back $199 (£189, about AU$265).