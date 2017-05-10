NVIDIA to train 100,000 developers on deep learning

To meet the surging demand for expertise in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), US-based manufacturer of graphics processor technologies NVIDIA on Tuesday announced it will train 100,000 developers this year via the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.

The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute provides developers, data scientists and researchers with practical training on the use of the latest AI tools and technology.

"AI is the defining technology of our generation. To meet overwhelming demand from enterprises, government agencies and universities, we are dramatically expanding the breadth and depth of our offerings, so developers worldwide can learn how to leverage this transformative technology," said Greg Estes, Vice President of Developer Programmes at NVIDIA, in a statement.

Analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that 80 percent of all applications will have an AI component by 2020.

The NVIDIA institute has trained developers around the world at public events and onsite training at companies such as Adobe, Alibaba and SAP and at government research institutions like the US National Institute of Health, National Institute of Science and Technology and the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre.

It has also trained developers at the institutes of higher learning such as Temasek Polytechnic Singapore and India Institute of Technology, Bombay.

NVIDIA is broadening the Deep Learning Institute's curriculum to include the applied use of deep learning for self-driving cars, healthcare, web services, robotics, video analytics and financial services.

"There is a real demand for developers who not only understand artificial intelligence, but know how to apply it in commercial applications," added Christian Plagemann, Vice President of Content at Udacity.

NVIDIA is also working with Microsoft Azure, IBM Power and IBM Cloud teams to port lab content to their cloud solutions.