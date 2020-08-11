Nvidia confirms GeForce event for September 1: it looks like Ampere is on its way

Nvidia has announced a GeForce event for September 1 and all signs are pointing towards a launch of its next-generation Ampere GeForce GPUs.

Nvidia started teasing a big GeForce announcement earlier this week, with a 21-day countdown hinting that a launch would be taking place on August 31.

However, the company has now confirmed that it has a GeForce event planned for September 1, where its CEO Jensen Huang will "highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics."

Additionally, a teaser page on Nvidia’s website promises that the announcement will be big, teasing: “Before we enter the future, join us to celebrate the biggest breakthroughs in PC gaming since 1999.”

It's likely that the September 1 event will see the launch of Nvidia’s long-awaited GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics card, including the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

These new graphics cards will be based on Nvidia’s new 7nm Ampere GPU architecture, and look set to offer some significant improvements in the performance department. A recent leak suggested the GeForce RTX 3080, which will succeed the RTX 2080, could be 35% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

According to rumors, Nvidia’s top-end Ampere GPUs will be released later in September, followed by mid-range graphics cards, likely the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060, later in the year.

Nvidia’s GeForce launch event will take place at 9AM PT (12PM ET) on September 1 and will be streamed live on the Nvidia website. TechRadar will also be on hand to bring you all of the news as it happens.