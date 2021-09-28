Nokia set to unveil an Android tablet at its Oct 6 event

The once redoubtable but now struggling Nokia is set to unveil a new Android tablet at its event set for October 6. Nokia, which is owned by Finland-base HMD Global and while its manufacture is contracted to Foxconn International, has teased the new tablet on its Twitter handle.

"Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet. Coming 6.10.21," the Tweet read, and in the accompanying picture the new tablet is seen slanted near the legendary Nokia 3310 that the company had (re)released in 2017.

Nokia had, of course, dropped many hints about its impending tablet at many events but without actually making any official announcement.

But now the latest Tweet can put at rest all speculation.

The things that we know about the Nokia tablet so far

Our family keeps growing. Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOsSeptember 20, 2021 See more

It may be recalled that as back in 2014, Nokia had come up its tablet N1 that ran on Android Lollipop and Intel Atom processor. But after that it dropped out of the tablet market.

The new Nokia Tablet is tentatively named as Nokia NT20, and is said to have a 10.36-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The expectation is that there will be two variants of the Nokia T20: one of them will just use Wi-Fi for connectivity, while the other one will support both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE.

It is not clear whether Nokia will unveil or launch the new tablet at its event. But earlier leaks, which included price listings, make us to believe that it might be a launch itself.

Leaks had earlier claimed that Nokia T20 Wi-Fi variant may come at a cost of GBP 185, which is roughly Rs 19,300. The 4G LTE model will be priced at GBP 202, which is around Rs 21,000).